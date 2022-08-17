Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 7.2 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several research firms have commented on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.