Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
