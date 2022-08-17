Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 326,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

