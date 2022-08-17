Gifto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

