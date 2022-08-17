Genuit Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 420.16 ($5.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 454.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,634.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($9.74).

In related news, insider Paul James purchased 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 580 ($7.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

