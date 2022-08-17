Genesis Shards (GS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,603.00

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $201,148.37 and approximately $11,603.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013544 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Buying and Selling Genesis Shards
