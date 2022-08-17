GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GasLog Partners Trading Up 1.1 %
GLOP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 350,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.32. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.
GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOP. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
