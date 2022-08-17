GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GasLog Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

GLOP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 350,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.32. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOP. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

