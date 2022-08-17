Gala (GALA) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $455.57 million and $317.39 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

