FY2022 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

EFN opened at C$17.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

