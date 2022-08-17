FY2022 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Reduced by Analyst

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.