FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Babylon Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Babylon in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Babylon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babylon’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Babylon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBLN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Babylon Trading Down 5.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Babylon in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.