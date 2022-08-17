FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.9 %

About FVCBankcorp

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,619. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

