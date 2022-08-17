FUNToken Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $91.85 million and $1.56 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

