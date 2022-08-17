Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.37 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 million, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 4.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

