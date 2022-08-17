fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Wedbush

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of FUBO opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

