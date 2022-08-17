Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Frontline by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
