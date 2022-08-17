Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Down 0.4%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 29,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 219,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 277,560 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.