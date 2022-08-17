Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Fortitude Gold Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.62 on Wednesday. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.67.
About Fortitude Gold
