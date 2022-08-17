Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 28th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.