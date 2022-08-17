FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FONAR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FONAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FONAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 6,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,688. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FONAR in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.