FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNCB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

FNCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

