FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $137,405.46 and approximately $18.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00068666 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

