Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Fiverr International stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $210.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

