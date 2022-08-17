Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $835,133.26.

On Thursday, May 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $171,371.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.96. 1,054,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

