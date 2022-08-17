Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $2.31 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 345,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,407. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

