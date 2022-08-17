Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

