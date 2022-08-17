Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. 32,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.