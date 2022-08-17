First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 890,600 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,358,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,742. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About First Watch Restaurant Group

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.