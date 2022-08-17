First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First US Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

