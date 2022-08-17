First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.96 and last traded at $108.72. Approximately 60,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 80,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.58.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXL. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

