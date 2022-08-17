First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 40,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,358. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.