First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 40,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,358. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Featured Stories
