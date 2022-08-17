First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,497.30 ($18.09) and last traded at GBX 1,497.30 ($18.09). Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,482.30 ($17.91).

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.50.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF

(Get Rating)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.