First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJP. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

