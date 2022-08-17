First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $56.55.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.