First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $116.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

