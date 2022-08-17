First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.28 and a 200 day moving average of $303.75. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

