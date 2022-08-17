First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,252 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

