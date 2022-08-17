First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.