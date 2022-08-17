First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

