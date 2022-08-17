First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,095,000 after purchasing an additional 255,460 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

