First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

