First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

FCNCA stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $852.46. 109,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $704.68 and its 200 day moving average is $700.24. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

