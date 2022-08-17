FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $32.96 million and $5.32 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002836 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,273,857 coins and its circulating supply is 605,759,780 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

