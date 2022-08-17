Financial Contrast: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) vs. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 85.63% 15.66% 9.29% Chatham Lodging Trust -4.96% -1.57% -0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $1.11 billion 22.55 $852.90 million $2.49 26.01 Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.29 -$18.41 million ($0.42) -32.78

This table compares Duke Realty and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Duke Realty and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 6 4 0 2.40 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $62.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.97%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

