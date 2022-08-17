Financial Analysis: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) versus Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $307.72 million 2.07 $81.32 million $3.77 7.64 Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 4.20 $112.97 million $4.63 16.40

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 26.75% 13.53% 1.20% Triumph Bancorp 23.92% 12.01% 1.63%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

