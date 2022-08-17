Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

