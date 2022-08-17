Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FDUS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,666. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

