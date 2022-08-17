FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FFBW Price Performance

FFBW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622. FFBW has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Get FFBW alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FFBW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.