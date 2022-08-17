FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,163. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.