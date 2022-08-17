Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 561,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATH shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 82,968 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Featured Articles

