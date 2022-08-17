Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $28.50.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

